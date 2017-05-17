Umaasang giginhawa ang buhay kumonti By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bumaba ang bilang ng mga tao na nakakakita ng pag-asa na giginhawa ang kanilang buhay, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Mula sa 48 porsyento noong Disyembre, naitala sa 43 porsyento ang optimist o mga naniniwala na gaganda ang kanilang buhay sa susunod na 12 buwan.

Ang mga pessimist naman o walang nakikitang pag-asa ay naitala sa anim na porsyento, mas mataas sa tatlong porsyento sa huling survey ng 2016.

Ang net optimism 36 porsyento, mababa ng siyam na puntos sa 45 porsyento na naitala noong Disyembre.

Nabawasan din ang mga nagsabi na gumanda ang kanilang buhay sa nakaraang 12 buwan.

Sinabi ng 35 porsyento na guminhawa ang kanilang buhay, mas mababa sa 37 porsyento sa mas naunang survey. Ang mag nagsabi naman na hindi gumanda ay 19 porsyento bumaba rin ng dalawang porsyento. Ang net gainers ay nanatili sa 16 porsyento.

Ang mga naniniwala naman na gaganda ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas ay 47 porsyento, mas mababa sa 51 porsyento na naitala sa survey noong Disyembre.

Ang mga naniniwala naman na hindi gaganda ay siyam na porsyento, bumaba ng isang porsyento.

Ang survey ay ginawa mula marso 25 hanggang 28. Kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Mayroon itong error of margin na plus/minus 3.

