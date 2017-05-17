Jodi kay Pampi: Mabuti siyang ama sa anak namin!

NOONG Linggo ng gabi sa programa naming “Chismax” ay magkakasunod naming na-interview sina Jodi Sta. Maria, Patricia Javier at Sylvia Sanchez, ilan sa mga showbiz mother na magkakaiba ang struggles sa buhay.

Hindi itinuturing ni Jodi na isa siyang single parent dahil ginagampanan naman ng ex-husband niyang si Pampi Lacson ang role nito sa 12-year old son nilang si Thirdie.

“Sa aspect na iyan naman ako nagpapasalamat kay Pampi. Kahit wala na kami, yung role niya as my son’s father, never na nawala. At never kong ipagdadamot sa anak ko yun,” sey ng aktres na bida sa pelikulang “Dear Other Self”.

Bonding moments nilang magnanay ang mag-travel at dahil alam ni Thirdie na super busy siya, ito na raw ang nagpiprisintang maging alalay niya sa kanyang mga lakad.

“Wala akong ma-complain sa pagiging very understanding and supportive ng anak ko. Kaya naman I also see to it na ino-oblige ko ang sarili ko to have time for him sa gitna ng maraming work,” dagdag pa ni Jodi.