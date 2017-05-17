Eugene hindi lalayasan ang showbiz kahit magpakasal sa dyowang Italian



FINALLY, magbabalik pala sa ere starting June 3 ang paborito naming comedy game show na Celebrity Bluff hosted by Eugene Domingo.

Matagal-tagal din nating hindi ito napanood dahil nagkaroon nga ng break ang show.

But with Uge’s comeback na mas inspired at feeling loved dahil sa kanyang Italian boyfriend na si Danilo Bottoni, hindi na kami magtataka kung umarangkada uli ito sa ratings game gaya noon.

With her unique wit and humor, plus very good hosting skill, idagdag pa ang bagong master bluffer na si

Edu Manzano, asahan na natin ang mas riot at mas exciting na Celebrity Bluff.

Sey nga ni Uge, “I have accepted the fact na fact na may mission here in life is to make people smile and feel good about everything. Kaya naman excited na ako uli na mag-start kami.”

Tiyak na maaaliw na naman tayo sa mga kaeklayan ni Uge, plus Edu’s mastery of being so “poker faced” (pampagulo sa tamang sagot ng mga contestants! Ha-hahaha!) and yes, ‘yun mismong pagpapakita ng grace under pressure ng mga celebrity contestants.

Sa back-to-back pilot episodes nga nito come June 3, magiging special bluffers din sina Alden Richards at Brod Pete. Maglalaban-laban naman sina Sunshine Dizon at Ryza Cenon; Rochelle Pangilinan at Andea Torres; Sheena Halili at Jennylyn Mercado.

Sa isang episode naman, magbabanggaan ang Kapuso loveteams na sina Kristoffer Martin at Joyce Ching; Bea Binene at Derrick Monasterio; Miguel Tanfelix at Bianca Umali.

Hindi naman nakikita ni Uge ang sarili na mag-quit sa showbiz kapag ikinasal na sila ng kanyang BF,

“Walang retirement ang mga artista. Hangga’t nasa puso mo ang mag-entertain, mag-e-entertain ka. Hindi ako puwedeng tumigil.

“Hindi natin puwedeng bitawan ‘yan, bigay ng Diyos ‘yan. Nasa balanseng scheduling lang naman ‘yan,” dagdag pa niya.