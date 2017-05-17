Regine dyosang-dyosa sa Mulawin vs Ravena Bandera

EXCITED naman si Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez sa kanyang first ever fantasy series sa GMA 7. Actually daw, matagal na niyang gustong mag-guest sa Encantadia dahil isa rin daw siya sa napakaraming Encantadiks. Kaya nang i-offer sa kanya ang karakter ni Sandawa, ang goddess of nature sa Mulawin vs Ravena, hindi na raw siya nagpatumpik-tumpik pa. Aniya, “Malaki ang role pero hindi siya kailangan araw-araw kaya okay lang. Kumbaga, hindi ganu’n kabigat ang taping. And I’m sure, magugustuhan din ito ni Nate kaya pampamilya talaga!”

