Mikael Daez loyal sa GMA, walang balak lumipat

WALANG balak lumipat o mag-ober da bakod sa ibang TV Network ang Kapuso hunk na si Mikael Daez.

Yes, mananatiling Kapuso ang boyfriend ni Megan Young matapos itong pumirma ng bagong exclusive contract sa GMA 7 kamakailan.

Ayon kay Mikael, mananatili siyang loyal sa Siyete hangga’t pinagkakatiwalaan siya ng istasyon, “I love it here. I think a big factor for that is I’ve grown here. Dito na ako lumaki. Going on my seventh year in showbiz in GMA, ang dami ko ng friends. It feels good kasi when you mix your work and personal life, it feels fun. Your work is your life already. Nag-e-enjoy talaga ako.”

Present din sa contract signing sina GMA Entertainment TV Senior Vice President Lilybeth Rasonable; Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara at GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer.

Also in attendance was Mikael’s co-manager, Betchay Vidanes. Mikael is co-managed by GMA Artist Center.

Regular na napapanood ngayon si Mikael sa Afternoon Prime series na Legally Blind. Sabi ng binata, talagang nag-eenjoy siya sa nasabing programa lalo na kapag magkakasama na sila ng kanyang mga co-stars na sina Janine Gutierrez, Marc Abaya, Lauren Young at marami pang iba.

“Actually, hindi ko alam na mangyayari ito sa character ni Edward. I am super thankful because they gave me an opportunity to do something challenging. I am even more thankful dahil Direk Ricky (Davao) and the whole cast, they’ve been supporting me, at ang laking bagay nu’n. So I think we’ve enjoyed and we’ve done our best to portray our characters in their truest sense, so we are very happy.”

Samantala, puring-puri naman ni Ms. Lilybeth Rasonable ang working attitude ni Mikael, “He started out talagang very new. We noticed him in a commercial and we asked him to come in because we saw a lot of potential in him. So we invested in him, in time, in giving him projects that would build him up.

“Siya naman for his part, he really greatly improved as an actor and host, at kumbaga, it was a mutual decision to partner together. So, we are very glad that he’s happy with GMA,” dagdag pa ng GMA executive.

Maraming followers naman nina Mikael at Megan Young ang nagre-request sa GMA na pagsamahin sana ang magdyowa sa isang proyekto.

Gusto raw sana nilang mapanood ang dalawa sa isang romantic-comedy dahil feeling nila magaling ding mag-comedy ang dalawang Kapuso stars.

Base raw kasi sa mga litratong ipinopost ng magdyowa sa kanilang Instagram accounts, parang ang kulit-kulit nina Mikael at Megan kapag magkasama. Bakit daw hindi nila ito gamitin para mas mapasaya ang kanilang supporters na matagal nang umaasa na magtambal sila sa isang serye o sitcom ng GMA.