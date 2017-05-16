Trak ng repolyo sumirko; 2 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Sugatan ang dalawang lalaki nang maaksidente ang isang trak na may kargang tone-toneladang repolyo sa Tublay, Benguet, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod sa ospital ang driver ng trak na si Robert Pacio, 31, at kasama niyang si Melchor Bantasan, 33, dahil sa mga pinsalang tinamo, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-9, habang minamaneho ni Pacio ang Elf truck (CTA-417) sa Acop, Brgy. Caponga. Rumampa ang trak sa kaliwang bahagi ng kalsada at gumulong nang patagilid, hanggang sa bumagsak sa gitna ng daan, ayon sa ulat. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nagloko ang preno, kaya nawalan ng kontrol sa manibela si Pacio, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala si Pacio at Bantasan sa Benguet General Hospital, at pinayagang makauwi matapos malunasan.

