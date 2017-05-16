Sharon: Please don’t worry…Just don’t kidnap me, wala akong pambayad sa ransom!

PALAISIPAN sa ilang followers ni Sharon Cuneta kung bakit litrato lang ng apat na anak niyang

sina KC Concepcion, Frankie, Miel at Miguel Pangilinan ang ipinost niya sa kanyang Facebook account na caption na: “I miss you…the only four people in the whole wide world I would give my life for.”

Patunay lang daw ito na totoong may problema sila ng asawang si Kiko Pangilinan kahit na pinabulaanan na niya ito sa post niya noong Mayo 14 na hindi totoong may relasyon ang kanyang asawa at si Sen. Rosa Hontiveros.

Bukod dito ay ipinaliwanag din ng Megastar na hindi na siya tanga ngayon tulad dati. Palaban na raw siya kaya kung totoo ang tsikang may babae ang asawang si Kiko ay siya mismo ang aalis, pero wala raw kaya nananatili pa rin silang magkasama.

Samantala, nilinaw din ni Sharon ang isyu na meron siyang financial problem at nauubos na ang kanyang kayamanan, base rin ito sa pagkakaintindi ng mga nakabasa sa FB post niya noong mismong Mother’s Day.

Narito ang napakahabang paliwanag ng Megastar na ipinost niya sa FB: “Please allow me to clear something up. Specifically for those I do business with. Don’t panic utang na loob! Hahaha!

“On May 14, I wrote, ‘In the past few weeks I’ve had two people die on me. A favourite auntie is sick. The start of filming for my movie with Star Cinema has been moved to September. I owe so much money (on very good investments not stupid stuff) and I have NO ONE IN THE WORLD TO HELP ME.

“I am probably the poorest, most cash-strapped billionaire you know (!). Etc., etc., etc.” (By the way, all my utang is for very prime real estate investments. Nothing else.)

“(Today I write: I already said in so many words that this is to correct those who’ve already come up with their own conclusions about my first post (May 14). I hope this is enough. If you don’t understand, please ask someone who knows about investing in real estate, being liquid, timing, forecasts, cash flow, etc.. Thank you. Besides, over my lifetime, it has always been other people who have caused me problems. My decisions have always been responsible, as all of ours should be.)

“Apparently, some people became so concerned, mostly thinking that I had no more money left (especially to pay for my obligations!). Okay — please understand that when wealthy (derechahan na, walang halong pagyayabang na kahalo but only stating facts and, well, matter-of-factly. Napaka-arte ko naman if I make pa-cute pa when you know naman I was born with the proverbial silver spoon, etc., etc.!) people say they owe money and have no one to help them, all they mean is that THEY HAVE NO ONE TO HELP THEM, and that THEY ACTUALLY HAAAAAAAVE MONEY TO PAY FOR WHAT THEY HAVE TO (KAYA NGA NAKAKATRAVEL PA NG ‘MAGANDANG’ CLASS SA EROPLANO PAPUNTANG IBANG BANSA!), BUT JUST DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH CASH TO BUY THEIR DREAM HOUSE IN, LET’S SAY AMERICA, WHICH COSTS ANYWHERE BETWEEN UNDER US$4 MILLION TO US$15 MILLION.

“(I’m NOT telling you how much my dream house costs! All it means I guess is that you are just smarter about what you buy now, and about the timing of things. O-K-A-Y?!!! I just wish my Dad was here to help me. He always took care of everything. But wait — ay, modesty aside — I became much wealthier pala than my Daddy.

“Nyahaha. Because I LEARNED about stuff like real estate from him! I have a knack for it, apparently. And I’m really matipid. I wouldn’t buy a Benz if I couldn’t afford to buy 10. And I don’t own luxury cars kasi only I, my bags and books lang would fit! I have working vehicles. And my E150 is 150 years old.

“Which means I don’t buy a new vehicle just because there’s a new model. But I do save more than I spend so I spoil myself (we are the masters of our money, it should never be the other way around. And that can only happen if you manage your finances well.)

“Please don’t worry. Just please don’t kidnap me. Kasi all my cash is nakalaan for my pambayad utang, and wala po akong maibabayad sa ransom kundi titibagin pang cemento at bakal! Okay? I teynk yu.

“Take care and God bless you! Lots of love always.”