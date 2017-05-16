MRT3 4 na beses na nagkaaberya By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Apat na beses nagka-aberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw.

Ayon sa MRT-3, alas-10:25 ng umaga ng unang magkaaberya ang operasyon nito. Isang tren ang nasira sa Shaw Boulevard south bound.

Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren dahilan upang pababain ang mga pasahero.

Ala-1:05 ng hapon naman ng huminto ang south bound train ng MRT sa Magallanes station.

Nasundan ito ng alas-3:37 ng hapon. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station south bound.

At muli alas-3:40 ng hapon. Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Ortigas Avenue station south bound.

