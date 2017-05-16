‘Walang dapat pagsisihan sa pagiging single mom’

ISA si Mich Arceo, 28, accountant na taga-Sampaloc, Maynila, na nasaktan sa “biro” ni Sen. Tito Sotto na “na-ano lang” ang mga babaeng may anak pero walang asawa.

Aniya, walang karapatan ang sinuman, partkular ang mga halal na opisyal, na maliitin ang pinagdadaanan ng mga single mothers.

“No one has the right to demean you but yourself. And neither anybody has the right to say anything about something they have not gone through,” paliwanag niya. “It’s like asking someone to describe Boracay without having really gone there. It’s tasteless, it’s biased, it’s irrelevant.”

Ayon kay Mich, walang babae ang ninais na maging single parent.

Pero habang lumalaki ang kanyang anak ay mas lalo siyang nagpapasalamat na ganoon ang guhit ng kanyang palad.

“Nagsisi ba ako? Before I used to think, hindi ko siya kayang palakihin mag-isa, especially, he’s a boy and he would need a father figure. I couldn’t be all that. I had recreated the thought of not having him, not having to meet his father. Had I been more careful, it wouldn’t have happened, he couldn’t have happened. But as we watch him grow, seeing his face everyday, naiisip ko, how could I ever regret creating such an angel,” aniya.

Umalis papuntang ibang bansa ang ama ng kanyang baby noong nasa tiyan pa lamang niya ito.

Mabuti, dagdag niya, at napaka-supportive sa kanya ng kanyang pamilya at mga kaibigan.

Giit pa niya, nagbago ang buhay niya nang dumating ang kanyang anak.

“My son has been the best thing that ever happened to me. The one who gave me order in my life and the reason that I get up daily to hustle and tackle the day ahead. As a mom, I wanted to be able to give all that’s best for him. Most importantly, I also have a mom, whom I wanted to be proud of me, despite my challenges. I know if I make a good mom, she’d know that she’s been a good mom to be and it’s because she has raised a good person in me,” dagdag niya.

Payo niya sa gaya niyang single mom: Dedmahin ang mga taong gaya ni Sotto na mapanghusga sa mga babaeng may anak ngunit walang asawa.

Dagdag niya: “Motherhood never comes with a handbook. As all our children are unique, so are we. We go by our motherly instincts, and that’s what make us special, that’s what makes us superheroes. And while we always put our family first, know that the first person you should take care of, is yourself.

Happy mommy, happy family. So, to all the supermoms out there, with partners or otherwise, working moms or stay-at-home moms, who try to be the best versions of themselves everyday of their lives para sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, your efforts will never go unnoticed. P.S. You are doing a great job and you’re doing it with flair—superwoman style.”