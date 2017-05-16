Ex-PBA player kinasuhan sa droga INQUIRER.net

PORMAL nang sinampahan ng kaso ang dating player ng Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) na si Dorian Alan T. Peña sa Mandaluyong court matapos magpositibo sa paggamit ng methamphetamine at metabolite Amphetamine. Sa anim-na-pahinang resolusyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) kinasuhan si Peña ng paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“Respondent Peña was subjected to a drug test or screening laboratory examination after the apprehending officers observed that he manifested signs and symptoms of someone under the influence of dangerous drugs,” sabi ng DOJ.

Naaresto si Peña, kasama sina Ledy Mea Vilchez at Jose Paolo Ampeso, matapos ang isinagawang buy bust operation noong Mayo 9 sa Merryland Village, Mandaluyong City.

Nakumpiska mula sa tatlo ang shabu, aluminum foil, glass inhaler, gunting, improvised burner, electronic pocket scale at marked money.

