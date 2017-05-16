Suplay ng bigas sa bansa tatagal na lamang ng 8 araw; gobyerno nagkukumahog sa pag-aangkat Bandera

INIHAYAG ng Palasyo na itutuloy na ng gobyerno ang pag-aangkat ng bigas sa harap ng limitadong suplay nito sa bansa na tatagal na lamang ng walong araw.

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco, Jr. na pinayagan na ng National Food Authority (NFA) Council ang pag-aangkat ng bigas ng NFA para matiyak ang sapat na suplay ng bigas mula sa Hulyo hanggang Setyembre.

“The Council however, is still waiting for the National Food Security Committee’s (NFSC) recommendation on how much volume of rice importation should be activiated from NFA’s remaining 250,000 metric tons stand by authority,” dagdag ni Evasco.

Idinagdag ni Evasco na nakatakdang magbulong bukas ang NFSC para talakayin kung gaano karami ang dapat angkatin na bigas.

Inamin ni Evasco na tatagal na lamang ng walong araw ang suplay ng bigas sa bansa.

Idinagdag ni Evasco na mag-aangkat ng bigas sa pamamagitan ng government to private scheme.

