12 pribadong paaralan sa Eastern Visayas magtataas ng matrikula

NAKATAKDANG magtaas ng matrikula ang tinatayang 12 pribadong paaralan sa Eastern Visayas sa pagbubukas ng klase, ayon sa regional office ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Sinabi ni Rachel Cuevas, DepEd-8 education specialist supervisor, na aabot sa 5.7 porsiyento hanggang 15.4 porsiyento ang dagdag matrikula, na pasok pa rin sa limitasyong itinakda ng DepEd.

Idinagdag ni Cuevas na kabilang sa mga paaralang magtataas ng matrikula ay mula elementary at high school.

Kabilang sa magtataas ay Samar State College, Catbalogan City (6.71 porsiyento dagdag sa matrikula); Notre Dame of Abuyog, Abuyog,Leyte(7 porsiyento); Colegio de Santa Teresita of Laoang, Laoang, Northern Samar (10 porsiyento); St. Mary’s Academy of Palo, Leyte (10 porsiyento); Notre Dame of Jaro, Jaro, Leyte (10 porsiyento); Cathedral School of La Naval, Naval, Biliran (10 porsiyento); Holy Child Parish School of Isabel, Isabel, Leyte (5.27 porsiyento); Saint Joseph Academy, San Jose, Northern Samar (15.4 porsiyento); Santo Niño Academy, Malitbog, Southern Leyte (14.9 percent); St. Paul School of Ormoc Foundation, Ormoc City, Leyte ( 10 porsiyento); St. Michael Academy, Cataraman, Northern Samar (10 porsiyento) at St. Mary’s College of Guiuan, Guiuan, Eastern Samar (6.51 porsiyento).

Hindi naman sinabi ni Cuevas kung magkano ang aktuwal na hinihinging halaga ng matrikula,

“While the increase should only be at least 10 percent from the current rate, there are still schools which sought for an increase that are more (than 10 percent) but actually are still low compared to other schools,” ayon pa kay Cuevas.

Anya, inaprubahan na ng DepEd ang mga petisyon.

“But we make sure that they have conducted consultations with their respective students and parents and there is a resolution approved by the parents-teacher association of the said school,” sabi pa ni Cuevas.