Direk Joven Tan sasali uli sa Himig Handog 2017: Laban lang! Bandera

Ni Dominic Rea HINDI maikakailang isa si Direk Joven Tan sa maipagmamalaki nating music composer sa recording scene. Five years ago nang ipinanalo niya sa Himig Handog ang kantang “Anong Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa” na isang hugot song interpreted by Aiza Seguerra. Ganoon din ang kantang nagbigay pansin sa LGBT community ang “Pare Mahal Mo Raw Ako” interpreted by Michael Pangilinan. Dalawa lang yan sa mga kantang pinasikat ni Direk Joven Tan kaya natanong namin sa kanya kung ano ang balak niya sa Himig Handog 2017? “Sasali ako! Hindi naman ibig sabihin na kesyo nanalo ka na ay hihinto ka na! Passion ko talaga ang music Dom. Kilala niyo naman ako, gow lang nang gow! Laban langAng dami ko pang gustong isulat at hindi ako magsasawang sumali. Kung papalarin ka, maraming salamat. Kung hindi naman, salamat pa rin. Ganoon dapat!” sabi pa ni Direk Joven Tan. Ano naman ang kanyang maipapayo sa mga baguhan o beteranong music composers na sasali sa taong ito? “Do your best! Mahalin mo ang ginagawa mo. Dedikasyon. Dapat sa tunog palang ng kanta, dapat sa unang parangraph palang nung kanta ay may damdamin ng mararamdaman ang mga tao. Dapat ramdam na nila yung himig na gusto nila at bilang composer, gawin mo ang lahat para sa magiging entry mo. Pag-isipang mabuti. Everytime kasi na sumasali ako i always do my best!” payo pa ni Direk. Gumulong na rin ang kamera para sa bago niyang pelikulang “The Possible Dream” ng Scenema Concept International na pinagbibidahan nina Christopher de Leon, Jairus Aquino, Zaijian Jaranilla at Marco Masa. Kamusta ang collaboration nila ni Boyet sa true-to-life story na ito? “Siyempre, happy! Yun lang! Hindi pa kami nagsu-shoot ng mga eksena niya. Inuuna ko ang tatlong bata. Then after ay si Christopher de Leon na. Wala lang. Excited! Magaling na aktor yan!” pagtatapos ni direk Joven.

