Magnitude 4.4 lindol sa Leyte

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.4 ang Leyte kaninang umaga. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-9:29 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay pitong kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Capoocan at may lalim itong 11 kilometro. Sanhi ito ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity IV paggalaw sa bayan n Capoocan at Leyte. Intensity III sa Kananga at Intensity II sa Tabango.

