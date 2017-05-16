Hero nag-trending bilang transgender mom sa MMK By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

MARAMI ang nag-abang sa comeback episode ni Hero Angeles sa Maalaala Mo Kaya last Saturday. In fact, nag-trending sa social media ang performance and look ni Hero bilang transgender mom. At hindi lang sa social media namin nabasa ang mga comment ng viewers kay Hero sa MMK episode niya, may mga nag-text din sa amin na talagang nagalingan kay Hero bilang transgender at mommy pa. Kaya kami naman super may-I-reply sa posts sa social media at text messages sa mga kaibigan namin. Say namin sa kanila, hindi lang magaling si Hero sa episode niya sa MMK, “maganda” pa. Feeling tuloy namin mas lalong gumuwapo si Hero ngayon. Kering-keri pa niya talagang bumalik at mabigyan ulit ng malaking break sa Kapamilya network. Lalo pa’t nagbabalik na rin ang dati niyang kalabtim sa Dos at K-pop superstar na si Sandara Park. Say pa ng text na ipinadala sa amin, “Sana buhayin ang Hero-Sandara tandem.” Anyway, nakasama ni Hero sa programa ni Charo Santos sina Emilio Garcia, Cherrie Pie Picache, Louise Abuel, Bugoy Cariño, Roxanne Barcelo, Jeff Gaitan, Miho Nishida, Lolie Mara, Marnie Lapuz, Marithez Samson at Kamille Filoteo sa direksyon ni Dado Lumibao.

