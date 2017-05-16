Dennis sa bashers ni Heart: Bigyan n’yo muna siya ng chance! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TODO-TANGGOL ang Kapuso Drama King na si Dennis Trillo kay Heart Evangelista laban sa mga bashers nito. Marami kasing hindi pabor sa pagganap ng aktres bilang bagong Alwina sa fantaseryeng Mulawin vs. Ravena ng GMA 7. Si Angel Locsin ang original na Alwina sa Mulawin kaya ang paniwala ng mga fans ni Heart, mga tagasuporta ni Angel ang namba-bash sa aktres. Sey ni Dennis sa isang interview, “Sana maintindihan ng viewers, dahil siyempre si Angel, mahirap rin naman talaga siyang palitan. Siya ang original, pero sana maisip rin ng viewers na hindi pa nakakapanood kay Heart, bago nila pagsalitaan ng hindi maganda, tingnan muna nila kung ano yung bagong gagawin ni Heart. Makakasama rin sa Mulawin vs Ravena sina Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, Derrick Monasterio, Carla Abellana, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Lovi Poe, Bea Binene, Kiko Estrada, Chynna Ortaleza at parami pang iba.

