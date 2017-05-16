Showbiz website kakasuhan ni Jed Madela; pati mga basher idadamay

MATAGAL na palang hindi active si Jed Madela sa Twitter dahil na-hack pala ang kanyang account last year pa.
When he recently recovered his account ay meron siyang nabasang post about him and ice skater Michael Martinez.
“BREAKING NEWS: Jed Madela FLIRTS with Michael Martinez, the figure skater, on his IG Live.” ‘Yan ang nakasaad sa website na Entertainment Uptake.
The photo pala caught them eating together in a resto.
“Oh wow! I just got back in Twitter and this is what I get. Ganun ba ako ka interesting na gawan nyo ng kwento. Nakakatawa. #Screenshot,” came Jed’s reaction.
A few advised Jed to take legal action and it seems that he is leaning towards that direction, “We already screenshot the post and the people who reacted to it. Forwarding it for legal action,” tweet niya.
