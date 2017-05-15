Taga-Imus, Cavite wagi ng P54.4-M sa Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

ISANG mananaya sa Cavite ang nanalo ng P54.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa bola noong Linggo. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Imus. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 05-43-34-02-33-26. Ang nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO. Nanalo naman ng tig-P52,760 ang 20 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P1,420 naman ang 591 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 13,764 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo. – Leifbilly Begas

