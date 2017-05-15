Quantcast

Sen. Kiko kay Sharon: Ikaw ang tanging babaeng mamahalin ko

6:08 pm | Monday, May 15th, 2017

Image: Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan’s Instagram post

SA kabila ng mga nagkalat na edited holding hands photo nila Senador Risa Hontiveros at Kiko Pangilinan, tila wala itong epekto sa senador at mister ni Sharon Cuneta.

Patunay nito ay ang ginawang pag-post ng senador ng Mother’s Day message sa asawa na una nang napabalitang umalis ng bansa dahil sa may iniinda umanong problema.
Sa kanyang mensahe sa asawa, tinawag niya ang aktres na “bestfriend”, “partner”, at “the he only woman I have and will love with all my heart and all my soul”.
“Know that as you go through your own journey in life, I will be here beside you and even if I may not be able to solve a number of problems you face, my shoulders will always be here for you to lean on and my arms will always be available for big hugs should you feel the need for them. Always,” sey ng senador.
Kahit saan daw naroroon ang Mega Star ay suportado niya ito sa mga desisyon nito sa buhay.
Ngunit, kamakailan lang ay suno-sunod ang post ng aktres sa kanyang official Facebook account na may nakakabagabag na quote: “There’s only one me, Remember that.”
Ano nga talaga ang relasyon ng dalawa?  Ano nga ba ang ibig ipakahulugan ng mga magkakasunod na post ng mega star? O ito lamang ay isang daan niya upang ma-overcome ang stress niya sa buhay?

