Vice Ganda nagpaka-FAN girl kay Alden Richards Bandera

PINATUNAYAN ni Vice Ganda na walang puwang ang network war sa isang gaya niyang “fan girl”. Ito ay matapos siyang game na game na nagpa-picture kasama ang phenomenal other-half ng AlDub at Kapuso star na si Alden Richards. Sa katatapos lamang na 48th Guillermo Mendoza Box Office Entertainment Awards, hindi naging hadlang kay Vice ang “hidwaan” ng network na kinabibilangan niya na ABS-CBN at network naman ni Alden na GMA, para makapag-selfie ito sa gwapong aktor . Hindi rin pinatagal ni Vice at nai-upload agad ito sa kanyang Instagram account, at hindi nakapagpigil na mapa-shout out kung gaano kagwapo si Alden. Bukod sa magkalaban na network, ang programa ni Vice at Richards ay magkalaban din sa rating games para sa noontime show. Si Vice ay main host ng “Showtime” habang kabahagi naman si Alden ng “Eat Bulaga”.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.