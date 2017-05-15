1 pang Sayyaf patay sa Bohol By John Roson Bandera

NAPATAY ang isa sa dalawang nalalabing kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol nang makasagupa ng tropa ng pamahalaan sa bayan ng Calape Lunes ng tanghali, ayon sa militar. Nangyari ang insidente alas-12:30 at napatay ang isa, sabi ni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla. Nakatanggap ang militar ng “tip” mula sa isang Boholano, kaya nagsagawa ng operasyon sa Brgy. Kahayag at naengkuwentro ang mga Abu sayyaf remnant, sabi ni Padilla sa isang kalatas. Narekober ang bangkay ng napatay na bandido at isang M16 rifle, habang ang isa pa’y nakatakas bagamat napaulat na nasugatan, aniya.

Tinitiyak pa ng militar ang pagkakakilanlan nang napatay na bandido.Lumalabas sa inisyal na field reports na ang napatay ay si alyas “Ubayda.” Patuloy pang tinutugis ng tropa ng pamahalaan ang huling kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na pumasok sa Bohol noong Abril, ani Padilla. “Military and police authorities are confident that the last remaining lawless element will be arrested soon,” aniya.

