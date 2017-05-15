Impeachment vs Duterte ibinasura ng Kamara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

IBINASURA ng House committee on justice ang impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Duterte. Sa botong 42-0, idineklara ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali na insufficient in substance ang reklamo. Hindi nakaboto si Alejano at Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman dahil hindi sila miyembro ng komite. Pumasa naman sa porma ang reklamo bagamat marami ang kumuwestyon dito dahil nakabase ito sa mga “tsismis”. Hindi pumasa ang reklamo dahil wala umanong personal na kaalaman si Alejano sa nakasaad sa kanyang mga alegasyon laban sa Duterte kaugnay sa pagpatay umano ng 1,424 katao ng Davao Death Squad. Nagbanta naman si Majority leader Rudy Farinas na posibleng maharap si Alejano sa kasong perjury o maireklamo sa committee on Ethics dahil sa paghahain ng reklamo na hindi beripikado. “I am warning you that you may be subjected to ethics case here because you are stating under oath na hindi naman pala totoo ang verification nyo,” ani Farinas na nagsabi pa na ginagamit ni Alejano ang komite para sa kanyang propaganda. Nanindigan naman si Alejano na totoo ang mga alegasyon na kanyang inihain laban sa pangulo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.