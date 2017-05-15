Inaantok? Umakyat, bumaba ng hagdan Bandera, INQUIRER.net



INAANTOK ka ba habang nakaupo sa harap ng iyong computer, at tambak ng trabaho? Base sa pinakahuling pag-aaral, mas nakakapagpaalis ng antok ang pagpanhik-panaog sa hagdan kumpara sa pag-inom ng kape para magising. Sa pag-aaral ng Department of Kinesiology ng University of Georgia, lumalabas na kulang sa tulog ang karamihan ng mga babae na nasa kolehiyo kung saan umaabot lamang sa anim na oras at 30 minuto ang average ng kanilang tulog sa araw-araw o mas mababa pa. Idinagdag pa ng pag-aaral na mas mataas ang nakukuhang enerhiya ng mga mga babae na umaakyat at bumababa ng hagdan ng 10 minuto kumpara sa 50 milligram na caffeine, na katumbas ng isang lata ng soda o kahalating tasa ng kape. Lumalabas din sa pag-aaral na pareho lamang ang epekto ng caffeine at exercise makalipas ang isang oras. Sinusuportahan naman nito ang resulta ng mga naunang eksperimento na nagpapakita na nagbibigay ng pangmatagalang enerhiya ang araw-araw na pisikal na aktibidad. Kaya kung naghahanap ka ng alternatibong paraan para hindi antukin bukod sa pag-inom ng kape, bakit hindi na lang subukan ang umakyat at bumaba ng hagdan?. Mas maganda ito sa katawan kumpara sa caffeine na matatagpuan sa kape kung saan nakakaapekto ito sa pagtulog dahil hanggang 12 oras itong nananatili sa sistema ng katawan. —Inquirer.net

