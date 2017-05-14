Impeachment ni Du30 diringgin bukas

Kulang man ang suporta, pakikinggan ng House committee on justice impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali bibigyan nila ng pagkakataon ni Alejano na ilatag ang kanyang reklamo at idaraan ito sa proseso.

“We will give the complainant (Alejano) ample time to present and articulate the issues he raised, one by one,” ani Umali.

Ngayong araw sisimulan ng komite ang pagdinig sa impeachment complaint at inaasahan na tatalakayin kung ito ay sufficient in form at in substance.

“We will play it by ear, there is no game plan here to finish the process tomorrow (Monday). Railroading the process is a baseless and unfounded fear. We are expecting that the performance of our constitutional duty will be accepted by the people because this will

be a dignified process and a sense of decency will be observed,” ani Umali.

Kampante naman si House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu at Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers na hindi makakakuha ng sapat na suporta ang reklamo na wala umanong basehan.

“The House supermajority becomes stronger than ever. The entry of more lawmakers to the administration party (PDP-Laban) will further cement the death of the impeachment complaint. The President is the most trusted public official with an excellent trust and performance ratings. I don’t think Congress can turn back to the overwhelming mandate given to him by the majority of our electorate,” ani Abu.

Kailangan ng one-third ng 293 kongresista o 98 kongresista para maiakyat sa Senado ang reklamo ni Alejano. Ang senado ang magsasagawa ng impeachment trial.

Sinabi ni Barbers na hindi dapat nasisira ng mga ganitong hakbang ang magandang hangarin ni Duterte.

“Let’s not be distracted by this divisive political exercise. Instead, let us allow our President to move on with the business of government to serve and protect the people,” ani Barbers.

Kinukuwestyon ni Alejano ang drug war ng gobyerno at ang posisyon ni Duterte sa isyu ng mga pinag-aagawang isla.