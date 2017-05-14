Aguirre ipinag-utos ang pagpapatag ng cyber security sa harap ng ransomware global carnage

IPINAG-UTOS ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na patatagin ang cyber security ng gobyerno sa harap naman ng pag-atake ng “WannaCry” ransomware sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng mundo.

Nagdulot ng kaguluhan sa mga negosyo, gobyerno at indibidwal sa mahigit 70 bansa ang nangyaring pag-atake na nagsimula noong Biyernes.

Humihingi ang Wannacrypt ransomware ng $300 kasabay ng bantang tuluyang buburahin ang mga files ng mga biktima.

Binantaan pa ang mga user na itataas ang ransom pagkatapos ng ultimatum.

“Let us do what we can to monitor and step up our cyber security measures to prevent or at least minimize the adverse effects of the ‘ransomware’ attacks on our system,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Sinabi ni Aquirre na wala pa namang naitatalang pag-atake ng ‘WannaCry’ sa Pilipinas.

“I gave the same instruction to the Cybercrime Division of the DOJ (Department of Justice),” ayon pa kay Aguirre.