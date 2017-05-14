Eugene kay Edu: Mababaliw kayo sa kanya! Ang galing-galing niya!

Bilib na bilib si Eugene Domingo kay Edu Manzano nang mag-taping sila para sa pagbabalik ng most awarded game show ng GMA, ang Celebrity Bluff. Bluffer kasi si Doods eh, ang galing-galing daw niyang manligaw ng contestants, huh!

“Pati nga ako, napapaniwala niya gayong sanay na ako sa mga naging bluffer sa show. Hindi mo mararamdaman kung totoo ba o bluff lang ang sagot niya. Kaya nga ako, proud na proud na maging bahagi si Edu ng show dahil, mababaliw talaga ang contestants sa kanya! Ha! Ha! Ha!” pahayag ni Uge sa pagbabalik ng isa sa fave niyang game show.

Sa panig naman ni Edu, “Ako personally this is a new thing for me. This is my first time to really work with Uge. Bilib ako sa kanya, eh. It’s hard to make people laugh than to make them cry. So I’m looking forward to working with Miss Eugene Domingo,” saad naman ni Doods.

Sa June 3 magsisimula ang Celebrity Bluff. Balik din sa game show ang komedyanteng si Boobay at pandagdag kilig ang boyband na One Up. Mapapanood din bilang bluffers sina Alden Richards at Brod Pete.

Maglalaban-laban naman sa premyo sina Sunshine Dizon at Ryza Cenon; Andre Torres at Rochelle Pangilinan; at Jennylyn Mercado at Sheena Halili. Mula ito sa direksyon ni Rico Gutierrez.