Robi: Sobra na akong nahihiya kay Sandara!

“Magkakabalikan” pala ang ex couple na sina Gretchen Ho at Robi Domingo. Yes, magsasama muli ang dalawa bilang hosts ng University Town sa Channel 23 na nagtatampok ng college life kabilang na ang stars ng UAAP varsity teams. Inamin ni Robi na awkward talaga nu’ng una nilang taping, “It was hard at first, I’m not gonna lie. Siyempre fresh pa kami sa breakup saka nandoon pa ‘yung awkwardness pero pinag-usapan na namin yan na kailangan namin itong gawin. Samantala, nakiusap si Robi na huwag na silang intrigahin ni Sandara Park, “Sobra nga akong nahihiya kay Sandara kasi she doesn’t deserve this. Wala, not true, kaya please lang tigilan na natin si Sandara.”

