Elisse, Mccoy tinupad ang wish ng batang may sakit; maraming pinaiyak na netizens By Alex Brosas Bandera

May kakaibang talent pala itong si Elisse Joson. She can have her eyebrows dance. In an Instagram video, Elisse was caught making dance her eyebrows. Ang daming natuwa sa video niyang iyon. Cute na cute ang fans ni Elisse sa kakaiba niyang talent. Undeniably, ang loveteam nina Elisse at McCoy de Leon ang isa talaga sa malakas na loveteams ngayon. Ang dami nilang fans sa social media at talagang inaabangan na nila ang teleserye ng dalawa. Isa pa, mabait sina Elisse at McCoy sa fans nila. Actually, last month ay napaligaya nila ang isang fan na may sakit. “Siya yung naka wheelchair na inaanak ko…Jusko naiyak talaga ako. Thank you @hashtag_mccoydl @ElisseJoson na grant niyo wish niya,” caption ng isang girl sa photo niya ng inaanak na personal na na-meet sina Elisse at McCoy. Not surprisingly, ang daming pumuri sa dalawa. “Naiyak din ako nung pinapanood ko kanina. So genuine. Love this fandom talaga esp to @ElisseJoson @hashtag_mccoydl.” “Deserve ni Mccoy at Elisse ang fandom nato ate kasi mabubuti silang tao. Ipaglalaban ko ang mga yan.” “Thank You! Grabe d nila inexpect yun na ganun approach ng dalawa sa kanila. Worth it! Love na love niya ate Elisse at kuya Mccoy niya sobra.” “Just watch the vid kanina, the whole time nakasmile lang ako. Kita ko yung saya nung bata. Im so happy for u baby boy..Godbless!”

