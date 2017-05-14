Kalat na: Hunk actor walang takot na nag-selfie labas ang nota By Alex Brosas Bandera

KALAT na kalat na sa social media ang nude photos ng isang actor na naging controversial in the past. The actor’s nude photo kasi ay sumambulat sa social media. Talagang naloka ang netizens as they didn’t think na carry palang gawin ng actor na magbuyangyang ng kanyang kargada. In fairness to the actor, ang daming natuwang beki at girlash sa kanyang nude photo. Hunk kasi ang actor at talagang pinagpiyestahan ang kanyang hubad na litrato. Photoshopped kaya ang picture ng hunk actor? Siya ba talaga iyon? Anyway, naging controversial ang actor dahil palagi siyang kasama ng isang guy friend niya. Binigyan ng malisya ng netizens ang picture nila habang nagliliwaliw sa abroad. Teka, hindi ba’t na-link din ang actor na ito sa isang comedienne? Ano kaya ang say niya sa sinasabing nude photo ng actor?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.