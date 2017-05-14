Mocha basag na basag sa mga pasabog ni G Toengi; pro-Duterte galit na galit na rumesbak

G TOENGI didn’t MINCE words when she learned that Mocha Something was appointed assistant secretary for social media ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Matapang ang hanash ng TV host-actress sa Twitter, all patutsada kay Mocha. Tila naghahamon ng away ang aktres sa kanyang mga aria.

“You can now be assured that propaganda & online hate will be spread at an alarming rate, with @MochaUsonOFC in Malacanyang #Alternativefacts.”

“Udon & Andanar, now in cahoots to spread #fakenews in this current administration! No credentials or qualifications!”

‘Yan ang walang takot na tweet ni G.

Bash naman ang inabot niya mula sa mga kapanalig ni Mocha.

“Duh nagsalita ang LAOS! Inggit ka lang Hahahaha! Tsaka asan ka ba? May nagagawa ka ba para sa bayan? Epal queen!” say ng isang faney ni Mocha.

“Kung maiinggit man si G, ang daming celebrities pwede niya kainggitan. Not Mocha, please lang,” said one defender of G.

Oo nga naman. May point siya.

“G toengi papansin LOL ako. Alam ko naman ang fake news sa hindi. Pwede naman I-verify news noh di mo na need I remind. Di ako fan niyong dalawa,” wailed one guy.

“Wow mema din naman yung mga nagko-comment dito. G has a valid point. Nagsimula yan sa isang broadsheet ngayon national government level na si Udon noodles,” said G’s follower.