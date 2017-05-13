Notoryus na suspek sa droga napatay sa Compostela Valley Inquirer

PATAY ang isang notoryus na tulak sa Southern Mindanao matapos ang isinagawang raid sa Nabunturan, Compostela Valley ayon sa pulisya. Isinagawa ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng pulis, anti-narcotics agents at mga sundalo ang raid sa Barangay Mainit noong Miyerkules, kung saan napatay si Adrian Sicad, sabi ni Chief Insp. Andrea dela Cerna, Southern Mindanao police spokesperson. Nakumpiska mula kay Sicad ang P300,000 halaga ng shabu. Sinabi ni dela Cerna na batay sa ulat ng Nabunturan police station, na nakalista ang 40-anyos na suspek, na kilala rin bilang Sicad, bilang pangwalo sa top drug suspect sa Region 11. Idinagdag ni dela Cerna na nagsagawa ang mga elemento ng Nabunturan police at provincial anti-drug enforcement unit, na sinuportahan ng mga sundalo at mga militiamen mula sa 25th Infantry Battalion ng Army ang kuta ni Sicad sa Purok 10, Sitio Tindalo para isilbi ang search warrant laban sa suspek ganap na alas-11:35. Hindi naman sinabi ng ulat kung paano namatay ang suspek. Sinabi ni Dela Cerna na narekober mula sa operasyon ang 25 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P300,000 at maraming drug paraphernalia.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.