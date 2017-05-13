Tatlong bata patay sa aksidente sa Benguet Inquirer

PATAY ang tatlong bata, samantalang sugatan naman ang 13 iba pa matapos mahulog ang isang Isuzu Ford Fiera sa gilid ng isang bundok sa Sitio Naduguan, Barangay Baculungan Sur, Buguias, Benguet. Dead on arrival ang magkakapatid na sina Leo Adel Tullabang, 9, at Jay-ar Adel Tullabang, 10, at Fred Elmer Quinio Bagni, 14, sa Lutheran Hospital sa Barangay Abatan. Residente ang mga Tullabangs ng Barangay Bolinao, Tabuk City, Kalinga, samantalang si Bagni ay taga bayan ng Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. Mga anak ang mga bata ng mga manggagawa sa sakahan na kinuha para magtanim ng gulay sa gilid ng bundok. Sinabi ng 56-anyos na driver, na si Menargon Wakit Quintos, na nawalan ng kontrol ang kanyang minamanehong sasakyan, Nakasakay ang mga biktima sa bubong ng bundok ng mangyari ang aksidente. Puno ito ng gulay na idedeliber sana sa bayan ng La Trinidad.

