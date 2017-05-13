Tumbok Karera Tips, May 13, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (10) Persian Princess; TUMBOK – (9) Sea Master; LONGSHOT – (3) Yoshiko
Race 2 : PATOK – (8) Congregation; TUMBOK – (7) Love Of Course; LONGSHOT – (4) Razor Sharp
Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Mi Bella Amore; TUMBOK – (2) Balicasag; LONGSHOT – (5) Overwhelmed
Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Mid Summer Night; TUMBOK – (3) Lord Gee; LONGSHOT – (9) Camorra
Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Light And Shade/Rafa; TUMBOK – (2) Tellmamailbelate/Let Itgo Let Itgo; LONGSHOT – (5) Girl On Fire
Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Bright Hook; TUMBOK – (2) Storm Shadow; LONGSHOT – (4) Sweet Baby Jade
Race 7 : PATOK – (12) Limbo’s Pet; TUMBOK – (9) Fantastic Red; LONGSHOT – (4) Galing From Afar
Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Princess Ella/Eugenie; TUMBOK – (5) Guatemala; LONGSHOT – (1) That Is Mine
Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Joy Joy Joy/Warrior Baby; TUMBOK – (3) Mighty Miggy; LONGSHOT -(1) Palatandaan
Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Flash Dance; TUMBOK – (2) Ultra Boost; LONGSHOT – (8) Fantasm/Smash Consolidator
