AlDub fans nagalit nang makitang nagbibihis sa kalsada si Maine

GMA 7 people had fans of Maine Mendoza YAKKING on social media.

This was after a photo surfaced kung saan nakunang nagbibihis si Maine sa kalsada during the taping of her and Alden Richards’ teleserye. Naloka ang lahat ng fans ni Maine dahil wala man lang tent.

“Wala bang dressing room? Lahat tinipid?” said one fan.

“If Maine has no problem with that bakit natin problemahin pa? There must be reasons why she obliged to get dress there,” sagot naman ng isang guy.

“Tama ka..pero parang di nman yata tama na kahit saan nalang bihisan, hindi ko lang inasahan na ganun trato nila sa mga actors nila,” one fan retorted.

“We don’t know the whole story dear, we only see a picture. I’m sure if it needs full dress change sa isang room or inside the car yan,” katwiran naman ng isa pang faney.

What followed after are tweets against GMA network.

“OMG!!! Grrrr kahit tent wala? Sobra naman. Sana sinabi nakapag donate tayo!”

“This is how they treat NICOMAINE! And she’s the GOOSE THAT LAID THE GOLDEN EGGS for them! This is just so HEARTBREAKING!”

“Grabee nmn ano ba yan wla mn lng maayos na bihisan c maine grabee na ito.”

“They’re taking advantage Ang kabaitan ni Maine Mendoza haaaay Buti n lng matatapos na.”

“Mabait lang talaga si Maine eh yung mga no name artist ng gma with tent pa pag taping, yung nag aakyat ng pera sa kanila tinitipid.”

“Salamat sila mabait ang Mengay ko…bakit jan kaya xa inaayusan? May nakita pa aq pic that guy fixing Maine’s skirt.”

Feeling namin, nagmamadali na sa susunod na eksena ang production kaya dali-dali na nilang pinagpalit ng damit si Maine, on the spot. Any comment, GMA Corporate PR?