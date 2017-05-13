Sofia, Diego pinakikilig ang madlang pipol By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KILIG na kilig ang fans nina Sofia Andres at Diego Loyzaga sa mga eksena ng magka-loveteam sa afternoon series ng ABS-CBN na Pusong Ligaw. Hindi naging maganda ang unang pagkikita ng kanilang mga karakter, pero feel na feel mo agad ang kilig factor dahil sa tindi ng kanilang chemistry. Ipinapakita na sa teaser ng Pusong Ligaw ang pagkukrus ng landas nila sa isang apartment kaya asahan na ang sunud-sunod na mga eksena ng dalawa na siguradong ikatutuwa ng viewers. Pero siyempre, expect more drama moments at umaatikabong confrontation scenes kapag nagkita na uli ang mga karakter nina Beauty Gonzales at Bianca King, pati na rin nina Raymond Bagatsing at Joem Bascon. Napapanood pa rin ang Pusong Ligaw after It’s Showtime sa ABS-CBN under Star Creatives.

