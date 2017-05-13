Anak ni Boyet ‘naduwag’ kay Mocha Uson

PARA matahimik na rin at maka-move on na sa isyu sa kanila ni Mocha Uson, humingi na rin ng dispensa si Bb. Pilipinas-International 2017 Mariel de Leon sa mga taong naapektuhan at na-offend sa ginawa niyang pagpatol sa isyu ng appointment ni Mocha bilang assistant secretary for social media ng Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Narito ang bahagi ng mensaheng ipinost ng anak nina Boyet de Leon at Sandy Andolong sa kanyang Twitter account: “Like all Filipinos, I love my country and I hope for a better Philippines.

“With or without a crown, I will continue to show my love for the nation by discussing issues that affect us. I apologize to anyone who was offended as it was not my intention to do so.

“I wish Asec Mocha Uson success in her job. Moving forward, I will use this title as a platform to promote unity for the country. #AnythingAndEverythingForThePhilippines!”