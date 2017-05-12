Net worth ni Duterte tumaas sa P27.4 milyon noong 2016 Inquirer

BAHAGYANG tumaas ang net worth ni Pangulong Duterte noong 2016 matapos siyang makapagtala ng P27.43 milyon, o pagtaas ng P3.35 milyon sa unang anim na buwan ng kanyang pagiging presidente. Nang umupo si Duterte bilang presidente noong Hunyo 30, umabot ang kanyang networh sa P24.08 milyon, ayon sa Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) na may petsa na Agosto 10 at Abril 18. Nakuha ang SALNs mula sa Office of the Ombudsman matapos ang kahilingan ng Philippine Daily Inquirer, ang sister publication ng Bandera. Lumaki ang asset ni Duterte sa P28.43 milyon sa katapusan ng 2016, mula sa P25.18 milyon nang siya ay umupo bilang pangulo. Ito’y dahil sa paglaki ng kanyang hawak na pera sa P18.45 milyon, mula sa dating P15.31 milyon sa unang anim na buwan ng 2016. Bumaba naman ang kanyang investment sa P3 milyon mula sa P3.9 milyon. Nagdeklara rin si Duterte ng P1 milyong para sa “other personal properties. Nanatili naman ang halaga ng kanyang alahas mula sa P300,000.

