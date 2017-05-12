Gera ni DU30 kontra droga suportado ng Asean

Hong Kong–SINABI ng gobyerno na suportado ng mga miyembro ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) ang gera ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga sa kabila ng isyu hinggil sa extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

“Actually lahat sila if you talk to the ASEAN counterparts, the leaders, heads of state, they’re in full support of the drive, the campaign against drugs,” sabi ni Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Ito’y matapos namang isulong ni Duterte ang drug-free Asean sa mga lider ng iba’t ibang bansa na dumalo sa World Economic Forum (WEF) sa Cambodia.

“And we’ve been clarifying also ‘yung EJK, the word is really an allegation. And as you know, si Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano has presented already the numbers and it’s not really — the government does not sanction human rights violation,” ayon pa kay Lopez.

Idinagdag ni Lopez na nasa posisyon si Duterte para solusyon ang droga sa bansa.

“Let’s all realize, kung hindi iso-solve ni Presidente Duterte ang drug problem, sino magso-solve? It’s only now we have this President who has the guts to really implement and impose. Kailangan po natin talaga ‘yun because na-present na sa atin ‘yung four million immensity of the drug problem,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Iginiit ni Lopez na mahigit 1,000 lamang ang mga napapatay kaugnay ng operasyon ng mga pulis, taliwas sa sinasabing mahigit 9,000 kaso ng EJKs.

“And after those talks full support ang mga leaders. Because I think they think that way also, in their countries, they are solving it that way,” sabi pa ni Lopez.