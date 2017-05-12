Pamumuhunan sa PH hindi apektado ng terror threat-opisyal

Hong Kong–NANINDIGAN ang gobyerno na hindi apektado ang pamumuhunan sa bansa sa kabila ng sunod-sunod na banta ng terorismo at kidnapping.

Sa isang press conference sa Hyatt Regency Hotel sa Hong Kong na batid naman ng mga negosyante na hindi lamang Pilipinas kundi buong mundo ang nanganganib sa banta ng terorismo.

“’Yung terror threats talaga, actually it’s worldwide eh. But what the President also assured is that these are under control. In fact, if you noticed nga ‘yung the one that happened in Bohol immediately may — sinundan kaagad at naputol kaagad ‘yung mga masamang balakin doon at nahuli lahat eventually,” sabi ni Lopez.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng banta ng terorismo at kidnapping sa Palawan, na sinimulan ng tangkang pagpasok ng Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol at ang sunod-sunod na pambobomba sa Quiapo.

“And that’s why he’s calling upon the ASEAN brothers and sisters to really address also this, to be careful, and to really address altogether itong mga terrorism,” ayon pa kay Lopez.

Sinabi pa ni Lopez na ito ang dahilan kayat tinalakay ang isyu ng kooperasyon ng mga miyembro ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation sa nakaraang Asean Summit sa Pilipinas.

“Sinabi rin ni Presidente ‘yung approach niya that he has been using all resources of government, military, police to really run after the terrorist groups ‘no. At saka ‘yung trying to address the security problem, most especially in the Mindanao area,” ayon pa kay Lopez. (Bella Cariaso)