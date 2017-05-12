Senate probe sa pork barrel scam suportado ng Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na iginagalang nito ang plano ng Senado na muling buksan ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pork barrel scam na kinasasangkutan ng tinaguriang reyna ng pork barrel scam na si Janet Lim-Napoles.
Idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na mismong si Pangulong Duterte na rin ang nagsabi na nais niyang marepaso muli ang kontrobersiya.
“The plan to conduct a new Senate investigation into the pork barrel scam involving Ms. Janet Lim Napoles is the prerogative of our lawmakers,” sabi ni Abella.
Nauna nang sinabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na nakahanda siyang isulong muli ang pagbubukas ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pork barrel scam sa harap ng alegasyon na gagamitin ito para maharass ang mga miyembro ng oposisyon.
“The President wants the truth to finally come out and hold those involved, regardless of political color or party line, accountable.
The Filipino people deserves to know the truth in this case, not the slanted truth nor the doctored truth,” sabi ni Abella.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94