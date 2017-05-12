Senate probe sa pork barrel scam suportado ng Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na iginagalang nito ang plano ng Senado na muling buksan ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pork barrel scam na kinasasangkutan ng tinaguriang reyna ng pork barrel scam na si Janet Lim-Napoles.

Idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na mismong si Pangulong Duterte na rin ang nagsabi na nais niyang marepaso muli ang kontrobersiya.

“The plan to conduct a new Senate investigation into the pork barrel scam involving Ms. Janet Lim Napoles is the prerogative of our lawmakers,” sabi ni Abella.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na nakahanda siyang isulong muli ang pagbubukas ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pork barrel scam sa harap ng alegasyon na gagamitin ito para maharass ang mga miyembro ng oposisyon.

“The President wants the truth to finally come out and hold those involved, regardless of political color or party line, accountable.

The Filipino people deserves to know the truth in this case, not the slanted truth nor the doctored truth,” sabi ni Abella.