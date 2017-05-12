Tonelle Racasa: Future ng Philippine chess

NAKILALA ang pangalang Roberto Racasa sa larangan ng memory sports. Isa siya sa mga unang Pinoy na nakipagtagisan sa husay sa pag-memorya sa World Memory Championships noong 2010.

Pero ngayon, may isa pang Racasa ang nagpapakita ng gilas sa sports.

This time, sa chess.

Sa loob ng 13 rounds ay nagtala ng 11 panalo at dalawang draw si Antonella Berthe Murillo Racasa para pagwagian ang girls under-10 division ng 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships sa Cebu City.

Maging ang ama niyang si Roberto ay namangha sa nagawa ng anak lalo pa’t sumali si Tonelle sa una niyang opisyal na chess tournament noong Hulyo 2016 lamang.

“In the last six rounds, she managed to win four and drew two to secure the title and even beat the Luzon and Mindanao leg winners in the tournament,” sabi ni Roberto na dati ring naglalaro ng chess bago pinasok ang mundo ng memory sports.

Lubos naman ang kasiyahan ni Tonelle sa pagkakasungkit niya ng national championship at sa pagkakataong mairepresenta ang Pilipinas sa darating na ASEAN Age Group Chess Championship sa Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Kuwento ni Tonelle, nais niyang maging Grandmaster at world champion at alam niyang kailangan niyang paghirapan iyon.

“Pangarap ko pong maging youngest Grandmaster in the world at gusto ko pong sundan ‘yung yapak nung greatest woman chess player of all time na si Grandmaster Judit Polgar. Ang pinaka-mataas na pangarap ko po ay maging world chess champion someday,” aniya.

“I train a minimum of 3-4 hours per day. Consistency po kase ang susi sa paggaling sabi ni Daddy. Time management lang po ginagawa namin. We eliminate ‘yung mga low value activities at pinapalitan namin ng chess training.”

Dagdag pa ni Tonelle, ang ama niyang si Roberto ang nagturo sa kanya sa paglalaro ng chess.

“Last year lang po ako natuto mag-chess by watching my father playing and I browse some of his books about basic chess. Then, nagkaroon po ng intramurals sa school ko sa Academy of God’s Children sa Marikina at sumali po ako at mag-champion kaya magmula noon ay sinabi ni Daddy na tuturuan na niya ako ng scientific way of playing chess,” sabi ni Tonelle.

Tinuruan din siya ni Roberto kung paano ma-enhance ang kanyang memory skills.

“Inintroduce na po sa akin ni Dad ‘yung basic foundational skills ng memory sports kase po sabi niya na importante sa chess na malakas ang memorya ko para matandaan ko po ‘yung mga themes like: opening principles, middlegame maneuverings, endgame precision at strategies and tactics. And with the advent of computers na nase-search na ‘yung strongest possible moves ay kailangan mo ng malakas na memory to remember the best continuation in a game,” dagdag ni Tonelle.

Malayu-layo pa ang lalakbayin ng mag-ama para maisakatuparan ang pangarap ni Tonelle pero sa pagpupursige ng ama at sa kahandaang matuto ng anak ay tiyak na malayo rin ang mararating ng batang chess champion na ito.

At siyempre, dagdag pa ni Roberto, marami ring tumulong sa kanila na dapat niyang pasalamatan.

“We would like to thank Abigail Osorio Millar of Jezreel Tours and Travel agency for arranging our plane tickets. Marketing Manager of Hotel Sogo Mam Sue Geminiano for giving us free hotel accommodation all year round. Allan Racasa of APR Construction and to Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and Vice Mayor Dr. Cadiz for the support,” aniya.