Mariel na-shock, napaiyak sa bonggang sorpresa ng 5 yaya

THE surprise was on Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla when five of her nannies sprang a big surprise sa kanya kahit na hindi pa Mother’s Day.

Talagang ipinakita ng limang yaya ang kanilang pagmamahal kay Mariel dahil nag-effort talaga silang bigyan ito ng cake and flowers.

Mariel posted the photo with her five yayas with this caption, “This is my ‘huhuhu’ face!!! after pumping I went to the kitchen and there was a surprise waiting for me. Our 5 yayas bought cake, arranged flowers and dressed up my baby to surprise me for my first mother’s day.

“3 of them have been with me throughout my miscarriages and my successful pregnancy. they witnessed all my pain and hardships. they know how much motherhood means to me. they have seen my transition to becoming a mom… they know my struggles and today they made sure i would feel special.

“Big shout out to yaya Mheann who cooks my food so i will have milk to give isabella, yaya Erna who washes isabella’s clothes, yaya Jo our midwife the night shift, yaya mary ann who substitutes yaya jo when she goes on day off and ofcourse yaya analyn. they all have their own contributions in helping me raise my baby girl.

“I actually have a surprise for them on sunday… pero naunahan nila ako… this is very sweet. I am so touched. thank you!!!! salamat na marami at kayo ang kasama namin sa bahay.”

Grabe rin ang mga yaya ni Mariel, ‘no? Biro mo, sila pa ang nang-surprise sa TV host.