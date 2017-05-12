Beauty Queen na anak ni Boyet tinawag na ‘biased’ at ‘walang respeto’ si Mocha

BB. PILIPINAS-International 2017 Mariel de Leon earned the collective ire of Mocha Something’s fans when she tweeted “What is happening Philippines?” after the starlet was appointed Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary for Social Media.
The beauty queen also called Mocha “biased and disrespectful”.
“She insults those who are against her. I’m not for her, I’m not for the other side (whatever that may be),” dagdag pa niya sa kanyang tweet.
She explained that “There are so many other unbiased, educated, and respected (and respectful) people who deserve her place.”
With that, na-bash nang husto si Mariel. There are those Mocha fans na nagsabing iboto na lang ang ibang Ms. International candidates at ‘wag na si Mariel dahil sa kanyang tweet.
“Bitter ang ang gaga na eto. dapat nga masaya ka at suportahan siya… baka mas marami pang FANS si MOCHA USON sayo! Ako nga di kita kilala. di ka nmin susuportahan sa Kahit anong laban mo De leon no way!!!” wailed one Mocha fan.
Tila sinagot naman sila ng anak nina Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andonlong sa tweet nitong, “That’s why we’re not evolving. Because some people care more about the superficial than what really matters. It’s always Country over Crown.”
“Receiving messages saying I shouldn’t speak up like that otherwise I won’t win the Int’l crown. Uh… So para sa inyo, Crown over Country???” dagdag pa niya.
Grabe rin naman ang fans ni Mocha. Parang wala silang mga isip.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94