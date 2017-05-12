Iya, Drew kinabahan, kinilig sa unang TV ad ni Baby Primo

HABANG tumatagal ang kanilang pagsasama bilang mag-asawa, mas lalo pa raw nai-in love sina Drew Arellano at Iya Villania sa isa’t isa. At kitang-kita ‘yan nang humarap sila sa entertainment media kamakailan.

Sa ginanap na presscon ng cooking show na Home Foodie Season 3 hosted by Iya and Drew na napapanood sa GMA 7, very obvious na mas lalo pang tumindi ang love nila para sa isa’t isa. Para pa rin silang mag-girlfriend-boyfriend na super sweet.

At in fairness, seksing-seksi na uli si Iya ngayon after giving birth sa panganay nila ni Drew na si Baby Primo. And as usual looking good pa rin si Drew, ibig sabihin talagang magaling mag-alaga si Iya ng asawa.

Speaking of Baby Primo, proud parents siyempre ang Kapuso power couple sa paglabas ng unang TV commercial ng kanilang anak.

“Kinikilig kami, sobrang kilig,” sabi ni Iya sa baby bath product endorsement ni Baby Primo. Singit naman ni Drew, “We kept on playing the video. Sobrang nakakatuwa.”

Ayon pa sa daddy ni Baby Primo, enjoy na enjoy naman ang bata habang ginagawa nito ang TV ad, “Sa house kasi the shots he knows where the camera is, eh. Kahit sa phone pa lang, eh titingin na siya.

“He’s so natural in front of the camera. ‘Yung first working day nga niya was a photo shoot. Ako mukhang sira ulo dahil kinakabahan ako, then bakit nga ako kinakabahan?” nattawang chika pa ng TV host.

Maraming social media followers ang mag-asawa ang nagsasabi na pampa-good vibes nila ang mga photo ni Baby Primo sa Instagram, lalo na kapag nakatawa ito sa litrato. Kapag malungkot ka, tingnan mo lang ang picture ng bagets, gagaan na raw ang pakiramdam mo – “Primo Effect” ang tawag dito ng netizens.

Hirit ni Iya, “Actually, I have to say, totoo ‘yan! Kasi there are people na lumalapit sa amin, wala silang pake sa amin. Yung hinahanap talaga nila si Primo. So nakakatawa, nakakatuwa that Primo has this effect on people.”

“And I receive a lot of messages from random people just wanting to have more from him, kasi yun daw yung pa-good vibes nila sa mga araw nila. So nakakatuwa na gano’n ang kanyang effect sa tao,” sey pa ni Iya.

Kahit kami, kapag nakikita namin ang mga pictures ni Baby Primo, nagu-good vibes din kami! Promise!