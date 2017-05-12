Sam 12 years na sa showbiz: Ang hirap!

AMINADO ang Acoustic Heartthrob na si Sam Milby na napakahirap i-sustain ang magandang career sa showbiz sa panahon ngayon.

Ngayong darating na Nobyembre, ipagdiriwang ni Sam ang kanyang 12th anniversary sa showbiz at nagpapasalamat siya sa lahat ng mga taong patuloy na sumusuporta sa kanya, lalo na ang kanyang loyal fans na hindi siya iniwan mula pa noong maging housemate siya sa very first edition ng Pinoy Big Brother (2005).

Ayon sa binata, hindi rin naging madali para sa kanya ang tumagal nang mahigit isang dekada sa industriya, “Ang hirap magtagal sa showbiz, lalo na ngayon ang daming bago. Lalo na kapag nag-a-ASAP ako, hindi ko kilala ang mga bata.”

Nakachika ng entertainment press si Sam sa ginanap na launching ng kanyang fourth solo album under Star Music, ang “Sam: 12″. Ito ang Pagbabalik-tanaw pa ni Sam, “When I started kasi, ako yung, ‘Hello, Tito,’ ‘Hello, Kuya, Ate,’ tapos ngayon ‘Kuya Sam, Tito Sam.’ Ang bilis ng panahon. Ngayon, ako na yung kuya’t tito.”

Nang hingan ng payo para sa mga baguhang artista, ang sabi ni Sam, “Enjoy the journey. I feel that the younger generation ngayon, they really get so tied into sa showbiz, like sense of worth sa social media.

“You learn to love yourself and not on what people would say or what people think in their comments.

Also to give back to the people… the reason why you’re in showbiz,” aniya.

Dugtong pa ni Sam, “Nagpapasalamat ako with my fans. They’re still here till now and when I see them they’re still, like, ‘Alam mo, Sam, hindi ka nagbago.’ And that makes me feel really good na they feel I’m the same person when I started.”

Going back sa bagong album ng binata, in fairness, magaganda ang mga kantang nasa “Sam: 12.”

Ang comeback album ni Sam ay naglalaman ng siyam na orihinal na tracks, kasama ang tatlong kantang isinulat ni Gabriel Tagadtad—“Virus,” “Balang Araw” at “Who’s that Girl?”

May LSS-factor din ang kantang “Balang Araw,” ang hopeful at happy-sounding duet kasama si KZ Tandingan at ang “Game Over” with The Voice Season 1 contestant Moira dela Torre.

Kasama rin sa album ang “Di Kita Minahal” at ang carrier single na “Tunay Na Pag-ibig” na parehong isinulat ni Francis Kiko Salazar. Kabilang din sa track list ang komposisyon ni Nathan Concepcion na “Bulag Sa Pag-ibig,”, “Chasing Cars” nina Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connoly, Jonathan Graham Quinn, Tom Simpson at Paul Wilson, at ang “Last Goodbye” ni Jonathan Manalo.

Ang “Sam: 12” album ay ipinrodyus nina Malou Santos, Roxy Liquigan, at Sam kasama si Jonathan Manalo bilang over-all album producer. Ito ay mabibili na sa lahat ng digital stores nationwide.

Malapit na rin itong mabili sa lahat ng record bars nationwide.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, log on lang sa Starmusic.ph, Star Music sa Facebook.com/starmusicph, Twitter.com/starrecordsph at Instagram.com/Starmusicph.