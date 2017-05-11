Escudero isinulong ang imbestigasyon na gagamitin si Napoles vs oposisyon INQUIRER.net

SINABI si Sen. Francis Escudero na isusulong niya ang imbestigasyon sa harap ng ulat na gagamitin ang tinaguriang reyna ng pork barrel scam na si Janet Lim-Napoles sa pangha-harass sa mga miyembro ng oposisyon. “Gaya sa nagdaang administrasyon, nakatutok lamang sa isang grupo, o sektor o partido at hindi dun sa kabila o kaalyado nila. Sana ito ay hindi maging ganun, kakampi man o kalaban sana tingnan,” sabi ni Escudero. “Kung mangyayari yun, dun siguro namin ikokonsidera ang maghain ng isang resolution para mabuksan ito muli,” dagdag ni Escudero. Ito’y sa harap ng ulat na gagamitin si Napoles sa mga miyembro ng oposisyon na nauugnay sa kontrobersiya. Idinagdag ni Escudero na noon pa niya balak na muling buksan ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng P14 bilyon pork barrel scam ng mga mambabatas. “Hiniling ko na magpatuloy yun noon pero hindi nagpatuloy dahil na nagsampa na ng mga kaso laban sa ilang mga incumbent, sa mga senador at doon na natigil ang kaso…” ayon pa kay Escudero. Ayon pa kay Escudero, hindi naman niya tutulan ang muling imbestigasyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) hinggil sa pork barrel scam. “Pangalawa, sa dinami-dami ng pangalang binanggit ni Ginang Napoles, anong nangyari sa mga kasong yun. Nasampahan ba o hindi? Dapat sana maresolbahan din yung mga kasong yun hindi lamang para mapanagot ang may sala, pero para malinis din ang pangalan ng mga nagkataong binanggit lamang at nadawit ang pangalan na wala namang ginawang mali o anomalya,” sabi pa ni Escudero.

