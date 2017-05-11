Cayetano hindi uupo sa DFA hanggat hindi lumulusot sa CA Bandera

SINABI ni Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano na hindi na siya uupo bilang Secretary ng Department of Foreign of Affairs (DFA) hanggat hindi siya nakukumpirma sa Commission on Appointments (CA). “So, to clarify ‘no, I need to pass the confirmation process. It’s a nomination, not an appointment. Dahil in session kami. It’s also the way of the President and myself to give respect sa CA dahil I’m a CA member ‘no,” sabi ni Cayetano sa isang briefing sa Cambodia. Kasabay, sinabi ni Cayetano na bago ang pagtatalaga sa kanya, nakausap na niya si Duterte. “And I talked to him a few weeks ago and said na, Mr. President, I think I’ve done what I can sa Senate, but it’s your choice pati ‘yung timing,” ayon pa kay Cayetano. Nangako naman si Cayetano na gagawin niya ang lahat para maayos na magawa ang kanyang trabaho sa DFA. “Halo ‘yung expectation at ‘yung surprise kanina. But let me assure all of you that we will do our best to represent our country, to serve God and people,” ayon pa kay Cayetano. Kabilang naman si Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa sa bahagi ng delegasyon ni Duterte sa Hong Kong.

