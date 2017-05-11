Mga Pinoy sa Hong Kong inaabangan na si Duterte-consul general

INAABANGAN na ng mga Pinoy na nagtatrabaho sa Hong Kong ang pagdating ni Pangulong Duterte kung saan nakatakda siyang makipagkita sa Filipino community sa Sabado, ayon sa isang mataas na opisyal ng consulate.

Sinabi ni Consul General of the Philippines in Hong Kong Bernardita Catalla, na matagal nang hinihintay si Duterte ng mga Filipino na nagtatrabaho at nakatira sa Special Administrative Region.

“Well, a lot of people, a lot of our OFWs are excited. In fact, they have been clamoring for him to visit,” sabi ni Catalla.

Umalis si Duterte pa-Cambodia kahapon kung saan siya dumalo sa World Economic Forum for ASEAN. Mula sa Cambodia, tutuloy si Duterte at kanyang delegasyon sa Hong Kong para sa isang working visit mula Mayo 12 hanggang Mayo 13.

Idinagdag ni Catalla na tinatayang 210,000 Pinoy ang nasa Hong Kong, kung saan 194,000 sa kanila ay mga domestic helper.

Sinabi pa ni Catalla na tinatayang 66 porsiyento ng 46,000 na Pinoy sa Hong Kong na bumoto sa eleksiyon noong 2016 ang bumoto kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Catalla na hindi naman lahat ng mga nais makita si Duterte ay kayang i-accomodate bukas.

“So those who cannot be accommodated (on the Meeting with the Filipino Community) pasensiya na po because as I said, security is of utmost importance and we are not able to provide a big venue,” sabi ni Catalla.