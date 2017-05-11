Maligayang pagsilang muli sa ‘yo Charice, anak! – Mommy Raquel By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MARAMING na-touch sa birthday message ni Raquel Pempengco para sa anak na si Charice who just turned 25. Sa kanyang Facebook account ipinost ni Mommy Raquel ang kanyang mensahe ng pagmamahal kay Charice: “Happy Birthday Charice! Malayo ka man sa akin. Wala man tayong komunikasyon, hindi pa rin mawawala na lagi kang nasa isip at puso ko kasi anak kita at galing ka sa aking sinapupunan. Sana masaya ka at makaya mo ang mga pagsubok na darating pa sa ‘yo.” “Hindi ako magsasawa na mahalin kita kasi ako ang iyong ina. Dito lang ako lagi… Maligayang pagsilang muli sa ‘yo Charice.”

