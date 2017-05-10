Serbisyo ng Smart at Globe pansamantalang pinutol sa Quiapo INQUIRER.net

SINUSPINDE ng Smart at Globe ang kanilang serbisyo sa Quiapo, Maynila mula alas-3 ng hapon hanggang alas-6 ng gabi ngayong araw. Kapwa sinabi ng Smart at Globe na ang pagsuspinde ng kanilang serbisyo ay bilang pagtalima sa direktiba ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pamamamagitan ng National Telecommunications Commission. “This means that Globe customers in these areas may not be able to access call, text and mobile data services while the suspension of services is in effect. We are hoping for your patience and understanding during the temporary shutdown in the said areas,” sabi ng Globe sa isang abiso, Sinabi naman ng Smart na posibleng maapektuhan din ng suspensyon ang kalapit na bahagi ng Maynila, Quezon City at Makati. Nangyari ang partial shutdown matapos naman ang kambal na pagsabog sa Quiapo noong Sabado ng gabi, na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng dalawa katao at pagkasugat ng anim na iba pa. Sinuspinde rin ng Smart at Globe ang kanilang serbisyo noong nakaraang weekend.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.